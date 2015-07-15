Shayne Lamas is a mother again, thanks to her stepmom, Shawna Craig, who carried Shayne’s baby and gave birth to a healthy baby boy on July 4. As Gossip Cop reported, Shayne revealed in February that Craig, who is married to her father, Lorenzo Lamas, was going to be surrogate for her and husband Nik Richie. The set-up meant Lorenzo Lamas’ wife was giving birth to his grandchild.

A source close to Richie and Shayne tells Closer Weekly the baby boy was born “via natural water birth” and that (step-grandmother) Craig and baby are “healthy and happy.” The family has not yet released the little boy’s name, but he weighed in at 6 pounds and 4 ounces.

Craig offered to help Shayne and Richie have a second child after the former “Bachelor” winner was hospitalized in February 2014 following an ectopic pregnancy. Shayne was placed in a medically-induced coma, and had to undergo emergency surgery, which sadly resulted in her losing her son, Rex Jagger Lamas-Richie.

Shayne was then told by doctors she wouldn’t be able to have more children, and that’s when Craig, who actually works at a fertility agency and is 29 years old, stepped in and carried the couple’s second baby. “Shawna’s not just my stepmother, she’s like a soul sister. She’s an angel that blessed my whole family,” Shayne told Closer Weekly last February.