Talk about getting better with age!

Sarah Jessica Parker blew everyone out of the water when she was spotted in a super sexy swimsuit while vacationing without husband Matthew Broderick on the island of Ibiza. At age 50, the mother-of-three looked sensational after a swim.

SJP was on board businessman Barry Diller's megayacht Eos, along with a group of friends that, according to Daily Mail, included Anderson Cooper and his boyfriend Benjamin Maisani.

Prior to her swim, Parker was seen enjoying a two-hour hike with Diller and his wife, designer Diane Von Furstenberg.

Pacific Coast NewsThis isn't the first time we've seen the Sex and the City star in this incredibly flattering swimsuit. In March, Parker celebrated her husband's 53rd birthday in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and, per usual, looked incredible.

So, what's her secret?

In a very candid interview with Good Housekeeping this past year, she admitted that her celebrity status does help keep her looking young and healthy.

"No real woman should look to any woman in this industry as an example. It's simply not applicable because of the enormous number of advantages we have. Women in this country should be reminded to be healthy rather than to be a size zero," she told the magazine."I'm not going to kid you: Money changes everything. I'm fortunate enough to have things like private trainers and yoga classes. I realize that."

Parker also admitted that she loves to eat.

"I think about food all the time," she said. "Matthew and I will lie in bed at night, and we'll say to each other, 'Who is going to make the coffee tomorrow? What kind of coffee should we have? The Kenyan or the Jamaican?' ... Basically, we think and talk about food all the time.

The actress' fit physique may also be in part to all those years spent in ballet classes.