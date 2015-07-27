Shia LaBeouf and girlfriend Mia Goth were involved in a big fight in Europe on Friday evening, and ET has obtained exclusive video of the incident.

In the video Goth -- who is in Tubingen, Germany to film an upcoming horror movie, according to local reports -- and LaBeouf are seen yelling at each other outside a taxi cab by a hotel on Friday night.

The 29-year-old LaBeouf, wearing a baseball cap, T-shirt and shorts, then walks away and meets several German locals, who offer to drive him to the airport. After he gets into their car, Goth, 22, returns and takes his backpack, begging him not to go.

"I don't wanna touch you. I don't wanna be aggressive. This is the kind of s--- that makes a person abusive," LaBeouf tells Goth after he steps out of the car, getting visibly upset.

He is then heard pleading with Goth, now wearing his backpack, to return it to him, repeatedly saying to her, "Can I have my bag please?," "I just want my bag" and "Please just give me my bag."

At one point during their confrontation, LaBeouf is seen putting his hands up as she approaches him.

Some time later, with his backpack back in his possession, LaBeouf makes a chilling statement en route to the airport.

"If I'd have stayed there, I would have killed her," he says.

Appearing dejected, LaBeouf says, "It's hard bro -- really f----- up -- in your heart."

During the car ride, LaBeouf makes an unsuccessful attempt to Facetime his "Transformers" co-star Megan Fox and subsequently starts smoking. The conversation with the German men then turns to guns.

"I have no gun," one of the German locals says. "That's not normal, it's Europe," LaBeouf says in response.

"You can't buy a gun anywhere. You can't," the German replies, to which the actor says, "They don't sell them."

When the German asks if he is heading to L.A., LaBeouf says, "I'm going to Texas." It is unclear whether that was his intended destination.

The group arrives at the airport with the German locals offering to take LaBeouf, who seems to have sustained an injury to his hand, to the hospital. He tells one of the men, "You saved my life man."

"This is a contract. You come to Los Angeles, I'll pick you up in my car, you come and stay at my house," LaBeouf tells the men.

The day after the incident, Goth was reportedly seen with a black eye, German tabloid Pure Stars reported.

ET has reached out to LaBeouf and Goth's reps for comment.

LaBeouf and Goth met during the filming of Lars von Trier's erotic NC-17 sex drama, "Nyphomaniac." They have been romantically linked since 2012, with rumors swirling that the couple is engaged, after Goth was seen sporting a massive ring in March.

Last month, video surfaced of LaBeouf freestyle-rapping to a crowd of people, where he slammed the "Transformers" franchise and declared himself the "best in the West." He was later accused of plagiarism. That came just days after LaBeouf was hurt on the North Dakota set during filming of "American Honey," sustaining minor injuries to his head and hand. The mishap reportedly happened during a scene in which he was supposed to smash his hand through a glass window.

