Shia LaBeouf hospitalized head injury

Shia LaBeouf was hospitalized on Wednesday after suffering a serious head injury while on the North Dakota set of his new film "American Honey." The actor was filming a scene that involved him putting his head through a glass window, but the stunt went horribly wrong, and LaBeouf was left with deep cuts on the left side of his head, reports TMZ. He also sliced the right side of his index finger.

LaBeouf was immediately taken to a local hospital, where received 20 stitches to his head and 13 staples. The actor also had stitches put into his injured finger. LaBeouf has since been released from the hospital, and is expected to make a full recovery. He’s slated to resume filming American Honey later this week.

So far LaBeouf has not publicly commented on the accident. Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for the actor, and will continue to have updates.