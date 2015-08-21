Shia LaBeouf snapped at a paparazzo who waited outside of the actor’s Los Angeles home on Friday and asked him if he’s currently dating recently separated Megan Fox. The invasive cameraman provoked LaBeouf by more or less accusing him of being the reason behind Fox’s divorce from Brian Austin Green. Watch video below.

As LaBeouf pulled into his driveway, a paparazzo was waiting on his property and asked, “Is it true you’ve been dating Megan Fox?” LaBeouf promptly told the man to “Get the f*ck away from my f*cking house.” But the man did not leave his house and instead repeated the question.

LaBeouf and Fox starred in two Transformers movies together, and were rumored to have hooked up on the set of the sequel in 2008. Fox was briefly separated from Green at that time, however, a romantic relationship between her and LaBeouf has never been confirmed.

As Gossip Cop reported earlier, Fox officially filed for divorce from Green on Friday after five years of marriage, citing “irreconcilable differences.” The couple has two young sons, Noah, born in 2012, and Bodhi, who was born in 2014.