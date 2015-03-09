Shirley Manson of the group Garbage has now told Kanye West to go “Go F--- yourself” in a 400-plus word rant one would expect of West himself. As you’ll recall, last month Manson slammed West, saying he was “petty” and looked like a like a complete “tw*t,” for going on a tirade about how he didn’t deserve or have the “artistry” to Beck beat Beyonce to win the Grammy for Album of the Year. And while West publicly apologized, he sent Manson a private email that has set her off again on the rapper.

Manson addressed her latest criticism of West, via Facebook, to “Dear He who shall remain nameless.” She then went on to write: “It is with great sadness that I read your email today. Clearly you have forgotten or are just generally unaware, that in business it is always wise to be kind and respectful in your day to day dealings with other people. Especially those you have never met.”

She continued, “You just never know when you might meet that person who has been at the receiving end of your disrespect for indeed you may have to come on bended knee to that person later on down the line because they hold on to something of value that you need to get your greasy hands on.”

But that wasn’t the half of it. Manson added, “What alarms me more than anything about your nasty little barbs is that you are in the business of representing artists interests and yet you are clearly unaware that not all musicians are obsessed with the charts or being famous.” She explained, “Some of us do not value ourselves by the number of mainstream ‘hits’ we have enjoyed… Some of us just enjoy making music and having a long lifespan of a career without having to dance as fast as we can, or be the loudest clown in town… in order to remain ‘on top.'”

Manson noted, “There are even some of us who do not believe that being famous is the holy grail or the answer to a beautiful, meaningful and rewarding life… Who do NOT want to be gossiped about in the popularity contest columns. Who most definitively do NOT want to be chased by paparazzi and who do NOT want to put their family name to some sh---- , poorly made product in order to build a ‘brand’ and who most definitely do NOT want to go out every night, dressed up to the nines to the opening of an envelope.”

She concluded, “Allow me to make my choices as I see fit without having to endure your childish and un-evolved criticism… So now then sir, that all said, Go F--- yourself.” Whoa!