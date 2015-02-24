One person hated Lady Gaga’s widely praised Oscars performance: Shonda Rhimes. The TV hit-maker behind “Scandal” and “Grey’s Anatomy” took to Twitter to slam Gaga’s The Sound of Music tribute, which charmed everyone from Julie Andrews to Glenn Beck.

During the Academy Awards, Rhimes tweeted, “That was not okay. I mean, Idina is there. She is right there. RIGHT THERE. And oh dear God, Julie had to hear that. #Oscars2015.” Rhimes was referring to Idina Menzel, who was indeed on hand, although not performing.

Andrews, of course, declared how much she loved Gaga’s singing on stage, saying it “warmed her heart” and later explaining in an interview that she had a “new friend” in the pop star. Beck called Gaga a “genius” and “master craftswoman.” Social media users made Gaga’s performance one of the awards show’s most talked-about moments.

Rhimes acknowledged that her opinion was unpopular when a Twitter user accused her of “missing the point” of Gaga’s appearance. “I probably did miss the point. Everyone else loved it,” said Rhimes. “That’s okay.” And so it is.