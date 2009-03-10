FRESNO, Calif. (AP) -- After decades in the public eye, California first lady Maria Shriver says she has no intention of running for public office in 2010.

The Democrat says she is too much of a free spirit to be tied to an office job.

During a stop in Fresno to promote a tax program for low-income Californians, Shriver said she is focused on her latest projects — a best-selling book and an HBO special about Alzheimer's disease.

She is not ready to endorse any of the candidates exploring campaigns to replace her husband, Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who will be termed out of office in January 2011.

Shriver, a member of the Kennedy family and former NBC News correspondent, released a book entitled "Just Who Will You Be?" last year.