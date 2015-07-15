Sienna Miller and Tom Sturridge have split and ended their engagement after about four years together, Gossip Cop confirms. Reps for the stars have declined to comment.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Miller and Sturridge were first linked in 2011. In early 2012, it was confirmed they were engaged and expecting a baby together. Miller gave birth to a girl named Marlowe, now 3, that July.

The breakup comes shortly after they were spotted vacationing together in Spain earlier this month. Prior to that, Miller supported Sturridge at an after party for his West End play American Buffalo in April. They also memorably attended the Vanity Fair Oscars party in February, where they posed on the red carpet with Sturridge’s close pal, Robert Pattinson. Miller, however, attended May’s Met Gala solo.

This was to be the first marriage for both Miller and Sturridge, and they sweetly showed their love in a 2013 video campaign for Burberry, as Gossip Cop report at the time. Prior to their relationship, the actress was involved with Jude Law, to whom she was also engaged, and Balthazar Getty. For his part, Sturridge didn’t much date in the spotlight prior to his romance with Miller.