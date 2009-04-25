Simon Cowell says he isn't surprised Susan Boyle got a makeover.

"First of all, she is a woman, and I think anybody who was subject to the kind of comments is going to go, 'You know what? Maybe I should do something about the way I look,'" he tells Entertainment Tonight. "She was probably swooped on by about a million colorists who want to make a name for themselves."

Check out Us Weekly's biggest celebrity makeovers of the year.

On Thursday, Boyle, 48, strutted around in a faux-leather jacket, slim fitting pants and a Burberry-looking scarf, as well as a new chestnut hairdo. It was a stark contrast to her frumpy appearance on Britain's Got Talent a few weeks ago.

"We were all guilty of judging her before she sang," Cowell admits. "You watch it back and it is embarrassing. We were completely wrong."

href="http://www.usmagazine.com/photos/learn-dancing-with-the-stars-diet-secrets" target="_blank">Check out other reality TV stars' hot body makeovers!

But Cowell warns Boyle not to focus too much on her looks.

"I am tired now of hearing about the way she looks or the kissing or this or that. Get yourself together, sweetheart, for the big one, which is the semi-finals [of Britain's Got Talent]," he says.

See where your favorite American Idol contestants are today

His advice?

"Chose the right song. Focus yourself," he says. "Shut your front door and maybe take a holiday and come back as the person you want to be, not the person you think you should be."