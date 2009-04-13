Singer Cassie Shaves Half Her Head
Move over, Britney.
R&B singer (and Diddy's ex) Cassie showed off a bold new 'do in NYC over the weekend.
She shaved half her head!
Check out Hollywood's most shocking hair of all time
"Sometimes in life, you need a change," she explained (via Twitter). "Something that displays the 'I don't give a f---' attitude that was always present, but never showcased. Something deeper than what you thought you were capable of. And something that will shock your mother, but make her call you a ROCK STAR."
See today's top celeb news photos
"Yeah, I did it. They ask why??" she went on, adding (in all caps), "LOL B/C I WOKE UP AND FELT LIKE IT!!!"