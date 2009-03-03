SAN ANTONIO (AP) -- Phil Collins says his new "main thing" is the Alamo.

The 58-year-old singer is in San Antonio this week for the anniversary of the March 1836 battle of the Alamo.

Collins says he has "hundreds" of cannonballs, documents and other artifacts, including a receipt signed by Alamo commander William Barret Travis for 32 head of cattle used to feed the Alamo defenders.

In an online story for the San Antonio Express-News, Collins said he's basically stopped being "Phil Collins the singer. This has become what I do."

Collins narrated the introduction of a 13-minute "Alamo diorama light and sound show" at the History Shop by the Alamo. He's scheduled to speak to the Alamo Defenders Descendants Association on Saturday.