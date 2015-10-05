Meri Brown, a polygamist and star of TLC's "Sister Wives," was recently "catfished."

Meri, the first wife of polygamist patriarch Kody Brown, revealed to People magazine that she was having an emotional affair with someone online. She thought the person on the other end of the keyboard was a man, but it was actually a woman.

"During an emotional and vulnerable time earlier this year, I began speaking with someone online who turned out to be not who they said they were," she said. "I never met this person and I regret being drawn into this situation, but I hope because of it I can help others who find themselves in similar circumstances."

"Catfishing" is a phenomenon in which people use different identifies to pursue relationships online. The term was popularized by a 2010 documentary called "Catfish," as well as MTVs spinoff reality show. In 2013, the term was thrust into the spotlight after then college player/now NFL star Manti Te'o was catfished.

This latest development is just another bizarre twist in Meri's life. Earlier this year she offered to divorce Kody so he could marry his fourth wife Robyn.

"It's just weird," Meri told Kody and Robyn last month in the show's season premiere. "I've just been trying so hard to be there and do this whole team thing and not be caught up in the emotions of it, and I shocked myself by having so much emotion."

The online affair, though, isn't shaking the foundation of Meri and Kody's life.

"Throughout this ordeal, my family has supported and stood by me," she said. "I am grateful to them for their love and strength through this difficult time."