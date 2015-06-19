The Brown family is currently gearing up for its 18th child!

"Sister Wives" star Kody Brown and his fourth wife, Robyn, are expecting their second child together, the couple confirmed to People.

"We are so happy to announce an eagerly expected new member of the Brown family!" the pair said in a statement.

Robyn is already a mother to three children from a previous marriage, as well as one biological child with Kody -- 3-year-old Solomon. Kody has one child with his first wife, Meri, six with his second wife, Janelle, and six with his third wife, Christine.

From the sound of it, the TLC star is already well-prepared for Robyn's pregnancy.

"I try to always be kind and tender, but when a woman is expecting, you have to be ultra-sensitive," he said. "And always do the dishes."

"Sister Wives," which documents the life of the polygamist Brown family, first aired on TLC in 2010.

