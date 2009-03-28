LOS ANGELES (AP) -- There's a solid chance The Rock will feel some glop at Saturday's Kids Choice Awards. Former WWE wrestler and "Race to Witch Mountain" star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson will host the 22nd annual slime-filled spectacle at UCLA's Pauley Pavilion.

The over-the-top viewer-voted Nickelodeon ceremony honors audiences' favorites from the past year.

Duel nominees include Jim Carrey, the "Yes Man" star who is competing for favorite movie actor and favorite voice from an animated movie, and Beyonce, who is nominated for favorite female singer and favorite song for "Single Ladies." Rihanna is up against Beyonce for the same blimp-shaped trophies: favorite female singer and favorite song for "Don't Stop the Music."

Earlier this year, controversy found its way into the show when pop star Chris Brown withdrew his name from Kids' Choice contention. The nominations were announced shortly before his arrest for allegedly attacking girlfriend and fellow Kids' Choice nominee Rihanna. Brown had been nominated for favorite male singer and favorite song for "Kiss Kiss."

Disney princess Miley Cyrus, who was crowned favorite female singer and TV actress at last year's show, could sweep the sticky ceremony again this year. The 16-year-old singer-actress is nominated in four categories: favorite female singer, favorite voice in an animated movie for "Bolt," favorite television actress and favorite TV show for "Hannah Montana."

Superhero flicks "The Dark Knight" and "Iron Man" will face off against Disney movies "High School Musical 3: Senior Year" and the Adam Sandler comedy "Bedtime Stories" for favorite movie. Rhythm video games "Guitar Hero World Tour" and "Rock Band 2" will attempt to outperform Wii games "Mario Super Sluggers" and "Mario Kart Wii" in the video game category.

Nick will honor Leonardo DiCaprio with the first-ever Big Green Help Award during the show. Cameron Diaz is expected to present the actor and environmental activist with the trophy, which the network said is being given to the "Titanic" and "Revolutionary Road" star because of his contribution to environmental issues, including his Leonardo DiCaprio Foundation.

Nickelodeon is owned by Viacom Inc.

