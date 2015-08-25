Snooki slammed Josh Duggar on her “Naturally Nicole” podcast on Tuesday for using Ashley Madison to cheat on his wife, Anna, shortly before it emerged that her husband Jionni LaValle seemingly also has an account with the cheating site.

On her show, Snooki said it was “not shocking” that the former “19 Kids And Counting” star, who previously copped to sexually abusing minors as a teen, had an Ashley Madison account. The former “Jersey Shore” star noted, “He called himself a hypocrite and he said I’m ashamed of myself.”

Snooki then blasted Duggar’s wife Anna for not leaving her husband in the wake of the cheating scandal. “His wife is still standing by him,” she said. “It’s like, ‘What the f--- is wrong with you? What are you doing?'”

But in an ironic turn of events, not long after the podcast aired, it was discovered that LaValle may have an account of his own with Ashley Madison. His email address matches one that was used to sign up for the affair website; however, it hasn’t been confirmed whether he himself set up the profile.

As previously reported by Gossip Cop, Ashley Madison was hacked earlier this month, and the identities of more than 37 million subscribers were leaked to the public. The only famous names to have been linked to the site thus far are Josh Duggar, and now Snooki’s husband. Snooki, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi, has been married to LaValle since November 2014, and the couple have two young children together.