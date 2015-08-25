Snooki is going off on rumors that her husband, Jionni LaValle, had an account on Ashley Madison, a website aimed at extramarital affairs.

"This morning when I got a call from my publicist that a story was going to be printed on my husband 'allegedly' signing up on Ashley Madison, I laughed- and said lets not even comment and give the story any juice, because it couldn't be any further from the truth," the reality star captioned an Instagram pic of the couple dancing at their November 2014 wedding. "But now seeing how it's the 'news of the day' and everyone is wondering what I think about it- here it is. Jionni is the the most humble, respectful, and most loyal souls I know. I mean hello, that's why I married him."

The Jersey Shore alum defended her husband and father of her two children in her Instagram message, bashing tabloids who reported that LaValle's email was linked to the cheating site.

"He's a stand up guy who loves his family more than anything in this world," Snooki continued. "The fact that the tabloids can deliberately make stories up and print things like 'Jionni LaValle ALLEGEDLY and MAY HAVE signed up on Ashley Madison' is absurd. I can see if there is proof in the story to make it legitimate, but to accuse my husband of something he had no idea about... HOW IS THAT LEGAL?"

Snooki even got real about the possibility of Jionni cheating on her, claiming her husband wouldn't bother with a third-party site like Ashley Madison.

"I really didn't even want to acknowledge this absurd story, but when my family is being bashed for no reason- mama bear is gonna say what's up," the reality star wrote. "So no, my husband didn't sign up on that website to cheat on me. Honestly, if he wanted to cheat- he would go out and do it. Not sign up on a website and pay for it."

Earlier in the day, Snooki sounded off on Josh Duggar's link to the Ashley Madison leak and bashed Duggar's wife Anna for staying with Josh, saying, "What the f--- is wrong with you? What are you doing?" But the reality star was adamant in her defense of her own husband.

"Jionni is a good guy and doesn't need his name being tarnished," she concluded on her Instagram post. "Nor does our family. We did nothing wrong to deserve this. So with all of this said, I love you babe. And even though I'm a pain in your ass, I know you would never cheat on me. Especially on a lame ass website.@jlavalle5 💕 #myfamilyrocks"

