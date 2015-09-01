Snooki has some pretty solid reasons why her husband, Jionni LaValle, doesn't have an Ashley Madison account contrary to reports.

LaValle's email was used to sign up for an account with the site aimed at clients looking to have extramarital affairs, UsWeekly reported last week. However, it has not been confirmed that it was LaValle himself who signed up, and Snooki was quick to shoot down the allegations on Instagram.

The 27-year-old "Jersey Shore" star took to her Naturally Nicole podcast on Tuesday to further defend her husband from all the cheating allegations.

"I'm lucky if he knows how to even use a computer, yet go on Ashley Madison to cheat on me," she said candidly. "It's so stupid, and we honestly think, like, someone is trying to f--- with us because this isn't the first story that Jionni's been cheating on me. But all these stories never have evidence. There's never a photo, there's never text messages, there's nothing."

Snooki and Jionni have been married since last September, and have two children together -- 3-year-old Lorenzo and 11-month-old Giovanna. In January, she shot down an InTouch Weekly story in which a Florida woman claimed Jionni flirted with her while he was engaged to the reality star, whose real name is Nicole Polizzi. "My man ain't goin' nowhere #shady," she tweeted.

Another reason Jionni wouldn't go on Ashley Madison? According to Snooki, he's so good-looking that he would never need to go on a website to pay to cheat.

"If he wanted to cheat on me, he would go to a club and cheat on me, or go out and cheat on me," she explained. "He wouldn't go on Ashley Madison to pay money to cheat on me. Like, he's not an ugly guy. He's beautiful, do you know what I mean?"

"He would never do anything to ruin his family, and if he didn't want to be with me he would tell me," she added. "He's a straight-up guy."

As for people calling her for a hypocrite for her comments on a past Naturally Nicole podcast slamming Anna Duggar for continuing to stay with Josh Duggar after the 19 Kids and Counting star's own Ashley Madison scandal, Snooki refused to take back her words.

"This is two totally different situations," she stressed. "The Duggar guy, he admitted to it. He had sex with other women behind his wife's back, and he's a child molester because he touched his sisters, so it's two totally different things between my husband and Josh Duggar. So, I'm not going to go back on my word and say that she [Anna Duggar] shouldn't leave him because she should."

