Snoop Dogg is being slammed as “creepy” after calling a camerawoman “thick” during an interview with the CBC.

The rapper was being interviewed by CBC reporter Elizabeth McMillan in Truro, Canada, on the set of “Trailer Park Boys.” After McMillan asked about the local “hospitality,” Snoop said of camera operator Stephanie Clattenburg, “I like your camera girl, too. She’s thick. Damn.” He went on, “I wasn’t even looking down. Now I’m forced to look down at the camera. Look at the s--- on that critter.” The entourage surrounding the star laughed, and the interview continued.

Looking back, McMillan, who can be seen awkwardly laughing and smiling at the remarks in the video, says, “It was uncomfortable. In retrospect, I wish I handled it differently. But it felt like a no-win situation. So I just gritted my teeth and tried to get through.” Clattenburg says, “It was creepy and awkward but I just laughed it off. Then later on I realized, why does he get a free pass because he’s a rapper?”

The camera technician notes, “I think the stance that some people take about things like this just being a joke have to realize that it’s okay to joke and it’s okay to compliment women but you can do those things in a way that’s not belittling.” Clattenburg adds, “Just because I expect it doesn’t mean I have to accept it.”

And this is not the first controversy Snoop stirred in the last week. As Gossip Cop reported, the music star was slammed a few days ago after calling “Bruce Jenner (now Caitlyn Jenner) ” a science project. Gossip Cop has reached out to a rep for comment.