Sofia Vergara is celebrating her one-year anniversary of being together with (her now fiance) Joe Maganiello. And to mark the occasion, the “Modern Family” star posted a photo on Instagram of the two of them kissing, along with the message, “Happy 1st Anniversary love of my life!!! Never been so happy!!#lucky @joemanganiello.”

As Gossip Cop reported, the couple got engaged on Christmas Day last December while vacationing in Hawaii. Vergara and Manganiello began dating on June 14, 2014, but it took another few weeks until the media caught on last July. Just around that time, the Magic Mike star revealed in his “Hottest Bachelor” interview with People that his dream woman was Vergara. He was quoted at the time saying, “She’s got the curves, she’s got a beautiful face, beautiful hair, just gorgeous.”

Last month, Vergara and Manganiello had an engagement party at the Soho House in Los Angeles, attended by family and friends, including Arnold Schwarzenegger, who toasted the couple. Vergara and Manganiello reportedly plan to wed soon.

While Vergara has posted about her and Manganiello’s first-year anniversary, he has only posted on social media about his appearance tonight on a special “Jimmy Kimmel Live ‘Game Night,'” asking fans to “witness my basketball skills.” Gossip Cop is sure he’s doing something much more romantic not on social media. In any event, Gossip Cop would like to congratulate Vergara and Manganiello on their anniversary.