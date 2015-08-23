Here comes the bride!

Sofia Vergara is the fall cover girl for Martha Stewart Weddings, and she already looks every bit the part of a blushing bride.

The "Modern Family" star is gearing up for her upcoming nuptials to Joe Manganiello, one of the oh-so-hot studs of "Magic Mike XXL," and the magazine shoot helped Sofia narrow down a few looks.

The bride-to-be posed for the glamorous cover photo in a Chantilly lace dress by Rosa Clara. Sofia looked gorgeous in the white floral gown, which popped against the bright pink bougainvillea that she posed in front of at The Virginia Robinson Gardens in Beverly Hills, California.

Even for her wedding day, it looks like the 43-year-old actress will stick to her signature look -- long, flowing waves, smoky eyes and a dark lip. "Your wedding is not the time to try new things -- you're going to have these pictures forever," she told the magazine.

The most important thing to Sofia, however, is that her nuptials are a party, which it should be with a guest list of over 300 friends and family. "I want a wedding where the guests are going to have fun," she shared.

For this Martha Stewart shoot, Sofia tried on a number of gowns from a traditional mesh, lace and tulle Celestine Agostina gown to a gorgeous lilac Monique Lhullier dress with floral embroidery. But the most traditional bridal look, however, came in the form of a strapless Marchesa ball gown that featured tulle and floral appliqués.

While she may not know exactly what dress she's wearing down the aisle, this shoot certainly gave Sofia some great ideas!

So where will the ceremony be? When "ET" caught up with Sofia in June, she said it would be a destination wedding. "I want all the people from Columbia and South America and from Europe to be able to make it to the wedding and Los Angeles is very far away from everything," she explained.

Sofia's full bridal gown shoot and story will be in the Fall 2015 issue of Martha Stewart Living, available on iPad Aug. 28 and newsstands Aug. 31.