Sofia Vergara breaks her silence on her battle with Nick Loeb over their frozen embryos on Monday’s “The Howard Stern Show,” saying that her former fiancée has no case because he signed a contract… twice.

As Gossip Cop reported, Loeb wants to bring the embryos to term using a surrogate, while Vergara wants to leave them preserved indefinitely. Stern brings up the “painful” topic by saying he knows Vergara is “going through something,” which prompts the actress to laugh and say, “I’m not going through anything. He’s going through something.” The shock jock then gets into the specifics of the case, and says he understands why Vergara doesn’t want to have a baby with someone she’s no longer involved with, and she replies, “Can you blame me?”

Loeb has said he’s willing to raise the child without Vergara, a plan she remains against. “More than a mother, [a baby] needs a loving relationship of parents that get along, that don’t hate each other,” says the “Modern Family” star. She then clarifies that she doesn’t “hate” Loeb, “but obviously he has a problem with me.”

Vergara goes on to call it “selfish” to bring a kid into such a situation, and says that Loeb signed “legal papers” that he didn’t take as “seriously” at the time as she did. She explains how they had time to go over the “contract” well before any procedures, something they did twice. “So, I mean, you make the mistake the first time, and then a year later, when you’re going to get another retrieval, or another fertilization, you say, ‘Wait a minute, this time I want to do it a different way,'” argues Vergara.

The Hot Pursuit star adds, “But two times? And suddenly now you want to change your mind?” Vergara expresses confidence that the contract will not be voided, as Loeb is requesting, and insists that no “court judge” will support him. When Stern points out that her ex is arguing that this is about “life,” she says, “Even if it’s life or not life, that’s not what he signed. He should’ve thought about all of that.”

Vergara further says that she’s not “upset” over the issue, because “I’m doing the right thing. I didn’t do anything wrong.” She also revealed that she and current fiancée Joe Manganiello haven’t talked about the controversy much, since they are focused on having “fun” and there’s nothing they personally can do. Vergara had not previously commented on the situation before this interview, with only her lawyer releasing a statement on the legal battle last month.

The actress also opens up about her engagement, how she really feels about the attraction her voluptuous body gets, and much more, including her brother’s tragic death. Vergara tweeted after the live “Howard Stern” broadcast, “U made me talk toooo much @sternshow.”