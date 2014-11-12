Joe Manganiello might be too hot for his own good.

It's been a few months now since Sofia Vergara started dating the "True Blood" hunk, but she admits to Ellen DeGeneres that she wasn't into him at first. How can that be?!

"I thought he was very handsome, but I wasn't interested," she tells DeGeneres on Wednesday's show. "Too handsome."

The daytime host asks the question we're all thinking, "Such a thing? Too handsome?"

"Yeah, there is such a thing as too much," she touts. As shirtless images of Manganiello are put up on the big screen, the "Modern Family" vixen changes her tone, adding, "Or so I thought..."

DeGeneres also got Vergara, 42, to admit that she's in love ...sorta. "And also you're in love. Congratulations on that," she tells the TV star. "Thank you," Vergara responds.

PHOTOS: 7 Reasons Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello are the Perfect Couple

"No words. Only images," she says about being love.

Hollywood's hottest new couple first met at this year's White House Correspondent's Dinner and a photo surfaced soon after of the "Magic Mike XXL" actor checking out his future girlfriend.

NEWS: Modern Family Men Address Joe Manganiello, Sofia Vergara

"He was so embarrassed because then a couple of times after we talked on the phone I said, 'Someone just sent me this picture, what does it mean?'" she recalls bringing up the pic to Manganiello. "For like two seconds he didn't know what to say, but I thought it was funny."