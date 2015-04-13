Working with Sofia Vergara on their comedy Hot Pursuit landed Reese Witherspoon in the emergency room.

During an appearance on Monday's "Ellen DeGeneres Show," Vergara admits that she got a little carried away during one of her fight scenes with Witherspoon. "I sent her to the emergency room," the 42-year-old "Modern Family" star admits. "Something with internal bleeding."

After playing coy about the "secret" injury, Witherspoon elaborates, "I thought my appendix had burst."

Vergara further explains what went down during their on-screen altercation, and sort of implies it was her co-star's fault. "I push her and I push her and I kept telling her I think I'm pushing you too hard and she was like 'No, do it real,'" she recalls. The 39-year-old Oscar winner corroborates her co-star's story, adding, "I was like, 'Push me hard!'"

That's when it happened. "I was like this in the sofa and I popped her ovary," Vergara shares. "I pop her ovary."

When Ellen asks Witherspoon to confirm this story, she quips, "It's clearly something that happens in Colombia, that popped your ovary. I don't know what happened."

