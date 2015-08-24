Sofia Vergara and Joe Manganiello's wedding isn't until Nov. 22, but details of the upcoming nuptials are already trickling in.

The location for the lavish "I do's" is set for The Breakers Palm Beach resort in Florida, where 300 guests are expected to attend.

WATCH: Sofia Vergara Is a Blushing Bride-to-Be on Cover of Martha Stewart Weddings

"She's going to have a lot of people coming in from South America and from Europe," Martha Stewart Weddings Editor-in-chief Elizabeth Graves told ET. "During our interview, Sofia joked that Reese Witherspoon had initially offered to help and then realized how many people were actually coming and balked at the idea of helping. She chickened out a little."

The 43-year-old "Modern Family: star is the Fall cover girl for Martha Stewart Weddings, posing in a Chantilly lace dress by Rosa Clara. Sofia tried on a number of other gowns for the photo shoot, including a traditional mesh, lace and tulle Celestine Agostina getup, and a gorgeous lilac Monique Lhullier dress with floral embroidery. Graves says she now has a good idea of what Sofia will wear on her big day.

WATCH: Ed O'Neill Talks Sofia Vergara's Wedding, Says Entire Modern Family Cast is Going

"I think we can expect it to really be a curve-hugging dress, because she knows what looks good on her, and that definitely looks good on her," she revealed. "She definitely loves the look of a red lip, which is modern and exciting to her."

While Sofia is handling all the wedding details with the help of a professional planner, Joe has an important task to tackle.

WATCH: Exclusive! Sofia Vergara Reveals Why She and Joe Manganiello Are Planning a Destination Wedding!

"He is charged with picking up the music," Graves said of the 38-year-old Magic Mike XXL star. "First dance is all about him. If it was up to her, she definitely would be dancing to Pitbull."

Sofia's full bridal gown shoot and story will be in the Fall 2015 issue of Martha Stewart Weddings, available on iPad Aug. 28 and on newsstands Aug. 31.

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Sofia Vergara is a blushing bride-to-be on the cover of Martha Stewart Weddings

Celebrity weddings to expect in 2015

Sofia Vergara's mermaid looks