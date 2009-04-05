LOS ANGELES (AP) -- Los Angeles police say the 24-year-old son of actors Ryan O'Neal and Farrah Fawcett has been arrested on a drug charge just months after he and his father were charged with drug possession.

Sheriff's spokesman Steve Whitmore says Redmond O'Neal was arrested Sunday on suspicion of bringing narcotics into a jail facility after admitting he was carrying drugs. He is being held on $25,000 bail.

Whitmore says a deputy stopped O'Neal, who was at the jail giving a ride to a friend.

O'Neal was arrested in September with Ryan O'Neal and charged with felony methamphetamine possession. He was on probation for a previous drug conviction.

A phone message left for his attorney wasn't immediately returned.

The arrest was first reported by RadarOnline.com.