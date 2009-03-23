Entertainment Tonight

It seems Zac Efron isn't ready to put his dancing shoes back on just yet.

A source tells ET that the tween heartthrob has pulled out of 'Footloose,' a remake of the 80's classic about a newcomer who rails against anti-music laws and teaches a town to dance.

The updated version was planned to be helmed by Kenny Ortega, who directed Zac in all three "High School Musical" productions.

Shooting was slated to begin this spring for a 2010 release.