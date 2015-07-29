A source tells ET that Christine Ouzounian, the nanny who has been linked to Ben Affleck, had only worked with the family for "a matter of months" and had joined Affleck and Jennifer Garner in the Bahamas earlier this month after the couple announced they were divorcing.

This comes after Us Weekly alleged in a report on Wednesday that Affleck was romantically involved with Ouzounian, whom the couple reportedly hired from an upscale Beverly Hills nanny agency to look after their three children, Violet, 9; Seraphina, 6; and Samuel, 3.

According to ET's source, Ouzounian was let go by the couple. And, her closest friends thought she was being strangely tight-lipped about the reason for her firing, though Affleck wrote a glowing recommendation letter on her behalf.

"It was really sudden," the source says. "She was weirdly quiet about why the job just ended."

She stayed quiet Wednesday as paparazzi followed her to her home in Santa Monica. Photos have surfaced of Ouzounian bringing Affleck champagne at his rental home in Los Angeles. Another source tells ET that Ouzounian "tipped off the paparazzi" about that rendezvous so that photos would be taken of her and Affleck together.

Affleck's rep has staunchly denied Us Weekly's claims, saying that the story is "complete garbage and full of lies" and that any rumors of a romantic relationship between the 42-year-old actor and the 28-year-old nanny are "baseless and untrue."

