LOS ANGELES (AP) -- A Los Angeles judge is poised to issue a restraining order against Britney Spears' ex-boyfriend Adnan Ghalib.

Superior Court Judge Reva Goetz has asked attorneys for Spears' father to deliver paperwork so she can sign a long-standing restraining order against the paparazzo.

In January, Jamie Spears sought protection on his daughter's behalf against Ghalib, her former business manager and an attorney.

Court documents contend the trio have tried to undermine the singer's conservatorship, which was established after a series of high-profile incidents of erratic behavior.

Jamie Spears' attorney told the judge Wednesday that Ghalib hadn't filed any objections to a protective order being issued. Neither Ghalib nor his attorney have appeared at previous restraining order hearings.