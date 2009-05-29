Spencer Pratt has already won over one Montag, but he's got to work to make wife Heidi's sis,Holly, a fan.

In an exclusive preview of Sunday's season finale of The Hills, Pratt is angered when Holly — and mom Darlene Egelhoff — make a scene during the couple's rehearsal dinner. (Watch a clip above.)

When Pratt takes Holly to task for throwing food during dinner, his future sister-in-law admits she knew it was "rude." Egelhoff, however, doesn't quite agree. "She was just trying to entertain," she tells Pratt.

Shaken, Pratt decides to shrug it off to enjoy the night with his bride-to-be, as Holly snipes behind his back, "I didn't know we were dining with the king and queen!"

What did Montag think of her sister's outburst?

"It was out of line," Montag told KIIS-FM's Ryan Seacrest at the time. Adds Pratt: "Alcohol and weddings are not supposed to mix."

Pratt continued. "Luckily, Heidi and I stayed sober during this, but not everyone else stayed true to that guideline."

The Hills' fifth season finale airs Sunday night on MTV.