Heidi and Spencer Pratt want back in!

A few hours after officially quitting, Heidi and Spencer Pratt want to return to I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here!, Usmagazine.com has learned.

See photos from Heidi and Spencer's wedding.

"I am praying to Jesus to have NBC forgive me and allow Speidi back! The jungle makes you do crazy things," Pratt wrote on Twitter.

Check out photos of the most controversial reality show contestants of all time.

The couple also threatened to walk off the show twice during Monday's premiere.

See Heidi and Spencer's cheesiest moments.

The winner of I'm a Celebrity is awarded a large cash prize to the charity of their choosing, and The Hills stars -- who arrived in Costa Rica over the weekend -- wanted to continue competing for their cause, the Red Cross, the source tells Us.