WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (AP) -- The amps won't be turned up to 11 for Spinal Tap's reunion tour.

Michael McKean, Christopher Guest and Harry Shearer — the actors who portrayed the faux heavy metal rock band in the 1984 mockumentary "This is Spinal Tap" — are leaving their wigs and costumes in their closets for the "Unwigged and Unplugged" tour.

"When we were doing the Tap show, it was 90 minutes to 120 minutes of really, really hard work and running up and down the rafters, and we had big special effects, and we played electric instruments, and we had wigs, and we got very sweaty," said McKean, who played lead singer David St. Hubbins. "This is none of that."

Tickets go on sale Friday for the 30-city tour, which begins April 17 in Vancouver, British Columbia.

———

On the Net

http://www.unwigged.com