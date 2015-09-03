Stars are reacting to Thursday’s arrest of Kentucky county clerk Kim Davis, who was charged with contempt of court for refusing to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples, based on her religious beliefs. See celebrity reactions below.

Davis made headlines last month when she denied a gay couple a marriage license, despite the Supreme Court’s recent ruling that legalized same-sex marriage. Last week, Davis ignored a federal appeals court’s order that she issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples. Davis cited her Apostolic Christian beliefs as sufficient enough reason to defy the court ruling. But on Thursday, she was taken into police custody and charged with contempt of court.

Star Jones called out Davis for being a hypocrite, pointing out that she’s hardly the poster child for the so-called sanctity of marriage. “Lawd! #KimDavis ‘gave birth to twins 5 months after divorcing her 1st husband who were fathered by her 3rd husband but adopted by her 2nd,'” Jones tweeted. Andy Cohen shared a similar sentiment, writing, “Kim Davis respects the sanctity of marriage but has been married four times?? Hmmm.”

Olivia Wilde retweeted an article about Davis’ jailing, along with the caption, “LOVE: 1 Kim Davis: 0.” Tom Arnold was also elated about Davis’ arrest, tweeting, “Heads up girlfriend, if I remember visiting my sister in prison correctly it’s a really really bad place for gay haters to live.” And prior to Davis’ arrest, Seth MacFarlane joked, “So if Kim Davis can sit in the county clerk’s office ignoring the law without consequence, does that mean we can smoke pot there too?”

However, Davis does have her supporters, namely in a couple of politicians. Former Governor of Arkansas Mike Huckabee tweeted, “I’m headed to Kentucky on Tuesday to stand with #KimDavis. We must end the criminalization of Christianity!” The presidential candidate added the hashtag, “#ImWithKim.” Meanwhile, another Republican presidential candidate, Ted Cruz, wrote, “I call on every Believer, every Constitutionalist, every lover of liberty to stand w/ Kim Davis—stop the persecution.”