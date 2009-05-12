CANNES, France (AP) -- The red carpet is unfurled and the crowds are gathering on the French Riviera for the start of the 62nd Cannes Film Festival.

Festival jurors led by actress Isabelle Huppert will attend Wednesday's gala opener, Disney and Pixar Animation's 3-D adventure "Up."

It's the first animated film to open the world's most prestigious film festival. The next 12 days will see plenty of weightier fare, including movies by Quentin Tarantino, Lars von Trier, Jane Campion, Pedro Almodovar and Ang Lee.

The lineup looks strong, but festival organizers and industry attendees are apprehensive about how the worldwide recession will affect the glamorous, big-money event.

The festival runs through May 24, when the top prize — the Palme d'Or — will be announced.