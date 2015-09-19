Stars are mourning the death of Jackie Collins, who died of breast cancer at 77 on Saturday. The novelist, who wrote 32 bestsellers and sold more than a half-billion books in her storied career, was diagnosed with Stage 4 cancer more than six years ago, but kept her illness private. In addition to her legion of fans, celebrities are reacting to her death.

Collins is survived by her daughters, Rory, Tiffany, and Tracy, sister Joan, brother Bill, and six grandchildren.

In a statement, the Collins family said, “It is with tremendous sadness that we announce the death of our beautiful, dynamic and one of a kind mother, Jackie Collins, who died of breast cancer today.” They added, “She lived a wonderfully full life and was adored by her family, friends and the millions of readers who she has been entertaining for over 4 decades… She will live on through her characters but we already miss her beyond words.”

Oprah tweeted, “#RIPJackie Collins. I always loved our interviews.” Melissa Gilbert called Collins, “An amazing woman. Talented. Funny. Kind. One of my very favorite producers ever. She will be deeply missed.” And Michael McKean wrote, “I met Jackie Collins once. She was smart, warm, funny & didn’t take herself too seriously. RIP.”

Patty Duke expressed, “Sad to hear the passing of Jackie Collins. RIP.” Harvey Fierstein noted, “Dirty romance will never be the same,” while Carnie Wilson simply stated, “RIP the great Jackie Collins.” James Woods wrote, “She was one of the loveliest people imaginable. A true star who treated everyone equally. RIP, dear friend.”

Sharon Osbourne tweeted, “Shocked & devastated at the death of @JackiejCollins. Loved & respected her. Thoughts & prayers go out to her family.” And Erik Estrada said, “Saddened to hear about the passing of the beautiful Jackie Collins~Her battle with breast cancer is over – RIP Jackie~you will be missed!”