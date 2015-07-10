Stars have taken to Twitter to post reactions about the Confederate flag being taken down from the South Carolina State House on Friday morning. The House of Representatives voted to remove the flag on Thursday, following the Charleston church shooting last month and weeks of pressure from citizens to remove what is considered to be a racist symbol. President Obama, Kerry Washington, Mia Farrow, and many more celebrities have reacted on Twitter.

Obama tweeted, “South Carolina taking down the confederate flag – a signal of good will and healing, and a meaningful step towards a better future.” Washington wrote, “Heart stirring about ConfederateFlag coming down in SC. Sitting here just waiting on history.” Once the flag was removed, she followed up by posting, “History.” Farrow is happy about the decision, but not thrilled about the way it’s being publicized, saying, “The Confederate flag should never have been flown on a government building. Why the ceremony? Take it away in the dead of night.”

Andy Cohen was a little more pointed than most, writing “goodbye, racist flag.” Sara Bareilles posted “Yes,” next to a screenshot of the breaking story being announced on the news. Gabrielle Union didn’t comment herself, however, she posted multiple retweets from her followers celebrating the flag’s removal. Not every famous person is supportive. In a statement to Fox News, Kid Rock said before the flag was taken down, “Please tell the people who are protesting to kiss my ass.” Gossip Cop will continue to update as more star react to the Condeferate Flag being removed from the South Carolina State House.

