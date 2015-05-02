Duchess Kate and Prince William welcomed a baby girl on Saturday, and the second royal birth caused a number of star to immediately react on Twitter. As Gossip Cop reported, the couple’s son weighed in at at 8 pounds and 3 ounces, and was delivered at 8:34 a.m. London time.

There’s no name yet for the little girl, but that hasn’t stopped stars from sending their congratulations and best wishes for the new Princess of Cambridge. Check out below what celebrities had to say about the new royal baby. Gossip Cop will continue to update.

“Incredible news,” exclaimed David Beckham. “I couldn’t be happier for William and Kate. Happy to hear that mother and daughter are fine. It’s not a bad day to be born,” added the former soccer star, who now shares a birthday with the baby princess. Ellen DeGeneres tweeted, “It’s a princess! Welcome to the world, Princess Winnifred Fergully Ellen of the Shire. That’s just a suggestion.”

“Look I’m just relieved the royal baby was born in time for her to watch the Pacquiao/Mayweather fight,” joked Josh Groban. Katie Couric added, “Congratulations to Prince William and Duchess Kate! Daughters are wonderful!” “Tough Taurus,” tweeted Dwayne Johnson, who also shares the same birthday with the newborn royal. And Shannon Elizabeth cheered, “Congratulations to the Royal family on their new little PRINCESS!!”

Gossip Cop would like to congratulate the royals as well. We’ll continue to update as more stars send their well-wishes upon the birth of the royal baby girl.