In case you hadn’t noticed, it’s Christmas! Lots of stars are feeling the holiday spirit, and they’ve been posting their Christmas wishes and messages throughout Thursday. Check out the Merry Christmas wishes from celebrities below! Merry Christmas, everyone!

Samuel L. Jackson wrote, “MERRY CHRISTMAS YALL!! Have a Dope Day! Take a few secs to reflect what it’s Really about! The world needs His Touch!! Love Y’all!!” “Merry Christmas, my Mindy Mouses!” said Mindy Kaling. Lindsay Lohan offered, “Happy Christmas and God bless x.”

Hilary Duff declared, “Merry Christmas Eve every one! Hope you with the ones you love.” Kerry Washington gave a simple, “Merry Christmas!” “Merry Christmas, Feliz Navidad, Joyeux Noël everybody!” said Eva Longoria. Bella Thorne added, “Merry Christmas I hope you have a sweet holiday.”

Luke Bryan tweeted, “Merry Christmas y’all.” Eliza Dushku posted, “Merry Christmas/Happy Holidays, my special friends around da world.” Harry Styles wrote, “Merry Christmas everyone. Hope you have a lovely day. Stay nice. All the love .x.” “Happy Hanukwanzmas, my tweeple!!” said Don Cheadle.

Samantha Ronson joked, “Things could be worse- you could get to die for the ‘sins’ of strangers and then watch everyone, but you, receive gifts on your birthday.” Louis Tomlinson tweeted, “Have a lovely Christmas everyone !!” Mischa Barton said, “Merry Christmas everyone!!! I hope your with the ones you love.” Courteney Cox wished, “Merry Christmas, everyone!!”

Chris Evans wrote, “Feeling the warmth of gratitude, joy, and love this morning. Wishing you all the same. Find someone you love and let them know #MERRYXMAS.” Victoria Beckham posted, “Happy Christmas fashion bunnies!! X love Victoria x.” Forest Whitaker wrote, “May your Christmas be filled w/light & love! Allow your giving to be the seeds of renewal that will grow into the tree of a better humanity.”

Chris Brown gratefully acknowledged, “Special MERRY CHRISTMAS to all the SOLDIERS defending this country. It means a lot to us all and we thank you!” Sam Claflin wrote, “Happy Christmas to all and happy birthday to those very few too. Merry happy day. X.” Patricia Heaton said, “To all my dear Tweatons – may you have a renewed sense of Jesus’ presence today and every day this year! God bless you!”

Stephen King tweeted, “A special ‘Yo!’ and ‘Thanks!’ to all the people–nurses, cops, firemen, power plant guys, to name a few–who are working this Christmas day.” Connie Britton: “Merry Christmas y’all!” Mariska Hargitay wrote, “Here’s wishing you all a healthy, happy, delicious, warm, fun, joyful, and Merry Christmas…And hoping that Santa treated you right!”

Lucy Hale posted, “Merry Christmas to all of you from my family to yours!” Kevin Jonas said, “Merry Christmas everyone!!” Bill Clinton expressed, “With peace, joy, and hope today and for the New Year. #HappyHolidays to all!” Elizabeth Banks noted, “Merry Christmas. Feliz Natal. Joyeux Noël. Feliz Navidad.”