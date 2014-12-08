Stephanie Moseley, who appeared on the VH1 show “Hit the Floor,” is dead in an apparent murder-suicide involving her boyfriend, rapper Earl Hayes. Police made the grisly discovery in Los Angeles on Monday. Moseley starred as a Devil Girl cheerleader on the series, and had previously appeared on “Hellcats.” She also served as a choreographer and dancer in "The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn – Part 1" and "Mirror Mirror."

According to TMZ, residents of the La Palazzo apartment building near The Grove heard gunshots early Monday morning, leading to a response from a SWAT team. When police knocked down the door, they discovered the bodies of Moseley and Hayes. Both had died of gunshot wounds.

The initial radio call to police reportedly indicated that there were approximately a dozen shots. Police heard additional shots fired after they entered the building. Law enforcement sources have not said who shot whom, but neighbors reportedly heard Moseley screaming.

TMZ is reporting that Hayes had accused Moseley of cheating with a famous singer. Hayes was at one time signed to boxer Floyd Mayweather’s record label. In addition to her acting roles, Moseley had served as a backup dancer for stars like Britney Spears and Chris Brown.