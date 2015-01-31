Stephen Fry is a well-known atheist, and the actor-comedian had quite the reply when asked on Irish television how he’d react if it turned out he’s wrong, and God met him at the Pearly Gates of Heaven, which is what he said on this week’s “The Meaning of Life with Gay Byrne,”

Byrne asks Fry what he would say if God “confronted” him upon his death. Fry responds, “I think I’d say, ‘Bone cancer in children?’ What’s that about? How dare you. How dare you create a world in which there is such misery that is not our fault. It’s not right. It’s utterly, utterly evil. Why should I respect a capricious, mean-minded, stupid God who creates a world that is so full of injustice and pain?’ That’s what I would say.”

When the host suggests Fry may not get into heaven with that attitude, Fry answers, “But I wouldn’t want to. I wouldn’t want to get in on his terms. They’re wrong.” He goes on to praise the mythological gods of Greece for not presenting themselves as “all-seeing, all-wise, all-kind, all-beneficent.”

“[But] the god that created this universe, if it was created by God, is quite clearly a maniac,” continues Fry. “[An] utter maniac, totally selfish. We have to spend our life on our knees thanking Him?” The star adds, “Atheism isn’t just about not believing there’s a God, but on the assumption that there is one, what kind of god is he? It’s perfectly apparent that he is monstrous, utterly monstrous, and deserves no respect whatsoever. The moment you banish him, your life becomes simpler, purer, cleaner, more worth living, in my opinion.”