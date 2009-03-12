Entertainment Tonight.

The injuries on "Dancing with the Stars" continue to mount -- and ET has the latest.

Holly Madison and Melissa Rycroft stepped in to replace two injured celeb dancers, Gilles Marini suffered a separated shoulder and now Apple computer co-founder Steve Wozniak is snapped wearing a cast.

"The Dancing with the Stars" competitor, who is partnered with Karina Smirnoff, was spotted with a removable cast on his left leg, allegedly due to a foot fracture.

The good news: ET has confirmed with an ABC spokesperson that Steve will still be competing. His doctor has advised caution and he is to wear his cast as much as possible and rest his foot whenever he can.

Steve has vowed that next week's performance will be "wild and fast, and all-over and crazy and fun, just like the first one."

"Dancing with the Stars" returns Monday at 8 p.m. on FOX.