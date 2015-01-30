Iggy Azalea has put her foot in her mouth plenty of times, but despite her recent Twitter rant, Steve Madden is still standing behind the "Fancy" rapper.

"This was a lover's quarrel," the shoe brand told ET on Friday. "We love Iggy and are very excited about our collaboration. When you get two artists working together sometimes there are fireworks."

Steve Madden's statement is a far cry from what Iggy was tweeting (and later deleting) on Thursday. "Everything in collaboration is supposed to be mutually approved. But Steve madden did the most disgusting photo shoot ever and never even told me about it," the GRAMMY nominee said after seeing a Tumblr page with Steve Madden images of her. "I'm just now seeing it as its uploaded on some random Tumblr page and I am livid."

Continuing to spout her disapproval, she tweeted: "I worked really hard on the creative direction of both the shoes and the shoot I WAS involved with and in."

She added: "I really feel it's been tainted with these God awful images that Steve madden took upon (sic) themselves to create and share without my knowledge. Gross gross gross."

But of course, she couldn't stop there. "I've been bamboozled with a Tumblr page where everyone wears socks and takes unintentional crotch shots on pool toys," the rant continued. "I'm in shock."

The Tumblr images have since been removed and Iggy also deleted her tweets. She later Instagrammed the images she did approve of along with a lengthy message about her partnership with Steve Madden. What we gather from her posts, she really didn't like the socks in the shoot.

"Sorry for the drama! I didn't mean for it to turn into some big blog situation (as usual) but I'm not gonna sit back and totally let Steve Madden get dragged under the bus because as a whole they're awesome ppl," she wrote. "I just don't support neoprene Jesus sandals WITH socks. That all."

Steve Madden agreed, telling ET, "It's our creative differences that allow us to design an incredible collection and we are looking forward to sharing it with the world!"