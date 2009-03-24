NEW YORK (AP) -- Zac Efron has dropped out of his role in a remake of "Footloose."

Paramount Pictures says the "High School Musical" heartthrob is no longer attached to the upcoming film. The studio did not give a reason in its Tuesday statement, but said it remains committed to director Kenny Ortega and producers Craig Zadan and Neil Meron.

Efron soared to stardom in the "High School Musical" franchise as music-loving jock Troy. The 21-year-old actor sang and danced in the 2007 movie musical "Hairspray," and was primed to bust some moves in the update of the 1984 classic "Footloose."

Efron stars as a middle-aged guy who wakes up as his teenaged self in "17 Again," slated for release April 17.