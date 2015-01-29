Death Row Records founder Suge Knight was allegedly involved in a fatal hit and run in Compton, Calif. on Thursday, and has reportedly been arrested for murder after turning himself in at 3 a.m. Friday morning.

His bail is set at $2 million, ET has confirmed.

Knight reportedly hit two men with his car before fleeing the scene. Knight's lawyer, James Blatt, told a local ABC affiliate KABC that his client was behind the wheel of the car at the time of the accident, which resulted in a death, while another man was hospitalized.

The Los Angeles County Sherriff's Department was on the scene and confirmed to ET that two victims were brought to the emergency room. One was pronounced dead at the hospital while the other victim's condition is still unknown. Their names have not yet been released.

The collision, which occurred at the corner of Rosecrans and Central Avenue in Compton, Calif. at 2:55 p.m., took place near the set of a promotional shoot for the upcoming biopic Straight Outta Compton, which tells the story of the rap group NWA, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

TMZ first reported that Knight drove to the set and got into a physical altercation with two crew members before returning to his car. Once in his vehicle, it is alleged that Knight accelerated in reverse striking a bystander.

Sheriff's officials stated that they could not confirm Knight's involvement at this time and police do not yet have suspect information.

TMZ also initially reported that actor and Straight Outta Compton producer Ice Cube was on set at the time of the incident, however the star's rep told ET that he was not present.

A source tells ET that Dr. Dre, Ice Cube and The Game had wrapped production at another location earlier in the day. Knight was not a part of the shoot where the fatal incident took place, the source says.

Knight is currently awaiting trial after being charged with robbery in connection to the alleged theft of a paparazzo's camera in September. Knight himself was also the victim of an attempted murder in August when he was shot six times at a nightclub in West Hollywood.

This isn't the first incident to occur in connection to the Straight Outta Compton production. In August, a drive-by shooting took place near the Compton courthouse where the film was being shot. One man, reportedly not associated with the film, was injured but it wasn't fatal.

Anyone with information about this incident is encouraged to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

