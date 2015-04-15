The super fit model who made headlines over her pregnant body has given birth.

Sarah Stage, 30, welcomed baby James Hunter on Wednesday. He weighs in at a healthy 8 lbs. 7 oz. and is 22 inches long. A rep for Stage tells ET the birth was natural, and both the new mom and baby are doing well.

The model first gained attention when she posted pictures, in which you could barely tell she was 8.5 months pregnant.

In March, the model stopped by ET's set to address the negative attention and health concerns surrounding her toned baby bump. "The doctor said my baby is healthy," Stage said at the time. "All my girlfriends that are pregnant now, their bellies are a lot bigger, so I asked him and her started laughing. He was like, 'You're fine.'"

Despite her lean physique, Stage admitted that she enjoys a burger every now and then. And on Wednesday, she even posted a pic of her "cravings," two In-N-Out burgers.

But after giving birth to James she's no longer eating for two!