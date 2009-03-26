PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) -- "Survivor" winner Richard Hatch has asked a judge to release him from a four-year prison sentence for evading taxes on the $1 million prize he won on the debut season of the CBS reality series.

Hatch filed the request Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Providence. A judge has not yet ruled on the matter.

Hatch, who is serving as his own lawyer, is now being held in a federal prison in West Virginia.

In court filings, Hatch said he is innocent, was represented by an ineffective lawyer and that a judge improperly calculated his sentence.

Prosecutors say they'll respond to Hatch's motion in the coming weeks.

The U.S. Supreme Court refused in October to consider Hatch's case.