Susan Boyle pulled out of two scheduled performances Sunday on the "Britain's Got Talent" live tour -- read on for more details.

The 48-year-old singing sensation was scheduled to sing in a matinee and evening show at the Manchester Evening News arena but did not perform. Her spokesperson tells the Associated Press that she was advised to rest on Sunday.

Boyle was hospitalized earlier this month due to exhaustion, but was still planning to perform on the tour.

