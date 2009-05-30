BOSTON (AP) -- A Boston talk radio host suspended after he made derogatory statements about Mexican immigrants during a discussion about swine flu will return to the airwaves.

Greater Media, Inc. said in a statement Saturday it has lifted the suspension of Jay Severin. He will return to the 96.9 FM WTKK airwaves on Tuesday.

During a show last month, Severin called Mexican immigrants "criminaliens," "primitives," "leeches," and exporters of "women with mustaches and VD."

The station suspended Severin after his comments.

The statement said Severin understands that the station won't allow remarks like that in the future.

Severin has taken heat in the past for derogatory remarks about various minority groups.