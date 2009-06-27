VIENNA (AP) -- Swiss author Jens Petersen has been awarded the ?25,000 ($32,600) Bachmann Prize for his novel "Biss dass der Tod" (Until death).

The jury said Sunday the 33-year-old Petersen was among 14 authors from Austria, Germany and Switzerland who recited pieces from yet unpublished novels during the 33th Days of German-Language Literature festival in Klagenfurt.

The annual prize, named after 20th-century Austrian author Ingeborg Bachmann, is ranked among the most prestigious awards for German-language literature.