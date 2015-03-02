Sylvester Stallone broke up a very real, unscripted fight on the set of his Rocky sequel Creed. While shooting in Aston, Pennsylvania on Monday, an actor and boxer named Tony Bellew, who plays a character named Pretty Ricky in the movie, jumped out of the ring while shooting a scene and really started punching a man who plays his corner coach in the film. It’s unclear what prompted the real-life fight.

Stallone and others involved in the movie rushed to the brawl and separated the two men. Security also kicked everyone off the set while the police were called. Gossip Cop has reached out to Stallone’s spokesperson as well as a rep for the film for any additional information or clarification about the impromptu fight. We will update when more information becomes available. The scuffle was first reported by TMZ.

Creed stars Michael B. Jordan as Adonis Creed, the son of Rocky Balboa’s former rival and then friend Apollo Creed (originally played by Carl Weathers). The younger Creed is looking to also become a boxing champ, so he heads to Philadelphia to ask Rocky to be his trainer. At first, Rocky is reluctant to take Creed on, but he then relents and trains Creed for a shot at the title.